Driver attempts to hit crossing guard by Treadwell Elementary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a disturbance call on Given Avenue by Treadwell Elementary Wednesday morning.

A school crossing guard says that a car tried to hit her as she directed traffic.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Police ask that anyone with information on the suspect call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

