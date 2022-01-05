Advertise with Us
Downtown Memphis Hyatt Centric among best new hotels in 2021

Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis
Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis was named one of the best new hotels of 2021 placing seventh a USA Today poll.

The Hyatt Centric, which opened spring of 2020, is a part of the One Beale project. It’s joined by a list of nine other hotels located in New York City, Chicago, Miami and Las Vegas.

USA Today wrote the following synopsis of the Hyatt:

“If you’re in Memphis to soak up some Beale Street vibes, it makes sense to stay at the only hotel on Beale Street. The Centric, with 227 guestrooms, puts you within easy walking distance of the neighborhood’s music, landmarks, and barbecue. Hyatt repurposed a manufacturing facility dating back to 1879 into indoor and outdoor event space with original brick walls and a river view. The hotel restaurant serves Latin-inspired dishes inside or on the patio with views of the Mississippi River; cocktails are available in the lounge bar or the rooftop Beck and Call.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

