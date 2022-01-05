Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal metro columnist Tonyaa Weathersbee joined Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Wednesday.

They talked about Tonyaa’s recent column on that reflects on the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection.

“Trying to talk about why we should care about this and why we should care about history repeating itself in this,” Weathersbee said. “I write about this from the standpoint of an African American/Black woman, who’s a student of history. Unfortunately, a lot of us are not students of history, who’s seen this happen before, and one clear parallel that happened on January 6 you can find in the 1866 Memphis massacre.”

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Tonya’s columns here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Snow accumulation in Covington, TN (Source: WMC Action News 5)
First Alert to snow & sleet in the Mid-South on Thursday
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Mississippi officer talks about finding son’s body while responding to a call
$40K in Nike shoes stolen from Memphis retail store
$40K in Nike shoes stolen from Memphis retail store
Torian Carwell charged with identity theft
Police track down suspected identity thief through PayPal transactions

Latest News

Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler & Action News 5′s Joy Redmond explore new...
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler & Action News 5′s Joy Redmond explore new restaurants in 2022
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler explores new restaurants in 2022
MATA requests $8 million in operating funds to avoid route closures
MATAplus temporarily suspends rides to testing, vaccination sites