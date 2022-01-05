Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal metro columnist Tonyaa Weathersbee joined Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Wednesday.

They talked about Tonyaa’s recent column on that reflects on the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection.

“Trying to talk about why we should care about this and why we should care about history repeating itself in this,” Weathersbee said. “I write about this from the standpoint of an African American/Black woman, who’s a student of history. Unfortunately, a lot of us are not students of history, who’s seen this happen before, and one clear parallel that happened on January 6 you can find in the 1866 Memphis massacre.”

