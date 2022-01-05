Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler & Action News 5′s Joy Redmond explore new restaurants in 2022

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new year comes with some exciting new restaurants and bars set to open their doors in the Mid-South.

Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and the Commercial Appeal’s Jennifer Chandler got together at the Digital Desk to talk about the most anticipated eateries coming in 2022.

Watch their interview now on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku), and don’t forget to check out Jennifer’s stories on commercialappeal.com/food.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Snow accumulation in Covington, TN (Source: WMC Action News 5)
First Alert to snow & sleet in the Mid-South on Thursday
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Mississippi officer talks about finding son’s body while responding to a call
$40K in Nike shoes stolen from Memphis retail store
$40K in Nike shoes stolen from Memphis retail store
Torian Carwell charged with identity theft
Police track down suspected identity thief through PayPal transactions

Latest News

Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler explores new restaurants in 2022
MATA requests $8 million in operating funds to avoid route closures
MATAplus temporarily suspends rides to testing, vaccination sites
Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis
Downtown Memphis Hyatt Centric among best new hotels in 2021
Tom Lee Park (Source: Pixabay)
Group calls for parking changes at Tom Lee Park, files lawsuit against river parks partnership