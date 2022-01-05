City council votes down new appointment for former Shelby Co. employee convicted of bribery, extortion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has a program that gives the previously incarcerated a second chance.

But on Tuesday, the Memphis City Council decided a former Shelby County employee who served two years in federal prison should not be promoted within city government.

Calvin Williams is currently a supervisor in charge of the City Court Clerk’s finance department. He is also a convicted felon who took a bribe while working in county government. His promotion to Deputy Court Clerk required city council approval and the council debated his case for months.

Before the final vote, former City Court clerk and retired judge, Kay Robilio, raved about Williams to the council. He worked as her court clerk in 1990 and worked for her again when she was the City Court clerk decades later.

“Calvin Williams is a fine man and I’m proud to have known him 30 years,” she said. “Mr. Williams was extremely professional. He was known by all the attorneys and they respected him.”

But Vallai Wooten, a colleague of Williams in the City Court Clerk’s office the last few years, painted a very different picture.

“He is combative, insubordinate, threatening and a bully, which has no place in the city government or a leadership role,” she told council.

Wooten accused Williams of using a government van to move personal items from his home and covering up an accident with the van by reporting it missing to police. She said a police report about the incident was filed.

Current City Court Clerk Myron Lowery, the former mayor and city council member, wants to promote Williams to be his Deputy Court Clerk. He told council that police were never involved and that Wooten has a vendetta against Williams.

“So, are you still saying there’s no police report?” Councilwoman Cheyenne Johnson asked Lowery.

“Councilwoman, what else do I need to say?” Lowery replied. “I’m serious. I said no. I said no three times.”

But Councilman Chase Carlisle said the City Attorney’s office confirmed there is a police report.

“I did receive a note from the chief legal officer, there was a police report filed in January of 2020 where Mr. Williams was the complainant and there was a missing van,” Carlisle said.

Williams told council members he filed the report, and he denied using the van for personal use. He intimated that Wooten is among a handful of employees who resent his “firm” leadership style.

In 2007, Williams was convicted on federal bribery and extortion charges for accepting $1,500 to get an item on the Shelby County Commission agenda. He was the commission’s chief administrator at the time.

“I’m not a criminal,” he said to the council. “Yes, I was convicted. Yes, I made some indiscretions in that situation. I made some bad judgment calls. I paid my price. I paid the penalty. I’ve done everything.”

Councilman Worth Morgan said he interviewed four other city employees about Williams and all four accounts matched Wooten’s impression of him.

“Whatever is going on there is something that is deep-seated,” said Morgan. “I cannot vote in favor of this appointment.”

But Councilman Dr. Jeff Warren said he knows Williams and he knows Robilio, and he believes in giving Williams a shot at the job.

“Trust your friends,” said Warren.

And for Councilman Martavius Jones, the vote represents a broader message to the constituents.

“My vote will boil down to whether we give people a second chance or we don’t,” Jones said.

By a vote of 7 to 4, the city council decided this opportunity would not be Williams’ second chance. The council did not approve his appointment to deputy court clerk.

“It’s the same garden. It’s just a different type of apple,” Councilman Frank Colvett told his colleagues about his concern if Williams was moved up the ranks.

Williams has always said the $1,500 bribe was a consulting fee and that he was set up during Tennessee Waltz - the TBI and FBI sting that landed seven lawmakers in jail.

As for that missing government van? Williams said it turned up at the maintenance department and had been there for months without anyone realizing it.

