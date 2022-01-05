Caught on Camera: Suspects wanted for business burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for the suspects responsible for a business burglary Monday night.

Police say the incident occurred at 4:10 a.m. when a minimum of six suspects broke into Sissy’s Log Cabin on South Grove Park Road.

According to the manager of the business, an undetermined amount of jewelry was taken.

Security footage shows suspects getting in a black four-door Infiniti G37, a 2020 gray Jeep Compass and a white van before heading north on Perkins Extended.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information on this incident or the suspects is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

