Your First Alert to a very active pattern this week and another chance of snow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A series of fronts will move through the Mid-South this week bringing a wide range of temperatures, snow for some, and a weekend of rain for all.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 10 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Thursday will be cloudy with a mix of rain, snow, and sleet along with temperatures falling from the lower 30s in the morning into the mid teens to near 20 overnight. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s and lows near 30.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the mid 50s and holding overnight. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures near 60 and falling to near 30 overnight.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

