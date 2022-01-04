Advertise with Us
Woman dies after hit by vehicle in Memphis

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Memphis Tuesday evening.

Memphis police say a woman was hit at Highland and Coleman and did not survive her injuries. The victim’s identity has not been released.

The driver remained at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

