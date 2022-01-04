Woman dies after hit by vehicle in Memphis
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Memphis Tuesday evening.
Memphis police say a woman was hit at Highland and Coleman and did not survive her injuries. The victim’s identity has not been released.
The driver remained at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
