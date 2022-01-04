Woman dies after hit by vehicle in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Memphis Tuesday evening.

Memphis police say a woman was hit at Highland and Coleman and did not survive her injuries. The victim’s identity has not been released.

The driver remained at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers are on the scene of a fatal pedestrian struck at Highland and Coleman. A female was struck and did not survive her injuries. The responsible party remained on scene. This is an ongoing Traffic investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 4, 2022

