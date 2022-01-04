Wilder Youth facility detainees attempt escape after fire, says DCS

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Department of Children’s Services says criminal charges are likely for juvenile detainees involved in an attempted escape that occurred over the weekend.

DCS says a small fire inside the facility Saturday night was caused by sparks from a defective light fixture, which then ignited a bean bag chair.

Detainees in two dorms at the development center broke through fire escape doors and ran through the campus.

DCS says some of the juveniles also entered the school building and damaged some of the property inside along with the two dorm rooms.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded and assisted with getting the youth back into their dorms. The department says private security guards were patrolling outside the perimeter fence and were in contact with Wilder leadership during the incident.

There were no injuries to staff or juvenile detainees.

State highway patrol have maintained a presence on the campus and it has remained calm since the incident, DCS says.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.