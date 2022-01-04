Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Wilder Youth facility detainees attempt escape after fire, says DCS

Wilder Youth Development Center
Wilder Youth Development Center(WMC)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Department of Children’s Services says criminal charges are likely for juvenile detainees involved in an attempted escape that occurred over the weekend.

DCS says a small fire inside the facility Saturday night was caused by sparks from a defective light fixture, which then ignited a bean bag chair.

Detainees in two dorms at the development center broke through fire escape doors and ran through the campus.

DCS says some of the juveniles also entered the school building and damaged some of the property inside along with the two dorm rooms.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded and assisted with getting the youth back into their dorms. The department says private security guards were patrolling outside the perimeter fence and were in contact with Wilder leadership during the incident.

There were no injuries to staff or juvenile detainees.

State highway patrol have maintained a presence on the campus and it has remained calm since the incident, DCS says.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
3 children critically injured in 5-car crash at I-55 and Shelby Dr.
$40K in Nike shoes stolen from Memphis retail store
$40K in Nike shoes stolen from Memphis retail store
New restaurants coming to the Bluff City in 2022

Latest News

Deadly officer-involved shooting reported at NC Aldi
Woman dies after hit by vehicle in Memphis
Dental records used to ID decomposed body found with bag around head
The City of Horn Lake has been ordered by the U.S. District Court of North Mississippi to...
Federal court gives Horn Lake 2 weeks to approve previously denied mosque plans
Doctors say emergency rooms are starting to see more patients. While the ER will see all the...
Emergency rooms starting to see more patients as COVID-19 cases rise