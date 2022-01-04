Advertise with Us
Warming center opens in Memphis as cold temperatures move into the Mid-South

(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A warming center will open in Memphis as extremely low temperatures move into the Mid-South.

Marion Hale Community Center will open at 7 p.m. Monday and will remain open until Tuesday, January 4 at 7 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, people who enter the warming center will be required to take a COVID test and adhere to social distancing guidance. Masking is also strongly encouraged for everyone who enters the center.

Marion Hale Community Center is located at 4791 Willow Road. Anyone needing transportation to the warming center via MATA may contact OEM at 901-297-1680 to schedule a pickup.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

