Walmart in Hernando temporarily closes for COVID cleaning

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - The Walmart Supercenter in Hernando, Mississippi has temporarily closed because of COVID 19.

A corporate spokesperson cited a surge in positivity rates in the area for the closure.

Monday at noon, Walmart Corporate Affairs announced the store on 2600 McIngvale Road would be temporarily closing at 2 p.m. and will reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday, January 5.

The @Walmart in Hernando, MS will temporarily close at 2pm. Corporate says this is due to the increase of COVID cases in the area. The store will reopen Wednesday, January 5 at 6am. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/GCEeZBYVht — Briseida Holguin (@BriseidaHolguin) January 3, 2022

In a statement, corporate said, “As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic.”

The decision to close the store abruptly came as a surprise to many customers.

“I really think it’s crazy due to the fact that it’s randomly happening and it snowed yesterday. So, you know a lot of people are coming to Walmart because of the snow day,” customer Brianna Johnson said.

Corporate said the closure will “allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community.”

“I think it’s a good idea. I prefer that over the mandatory masks,” customer Glenda Baker said.

“With the spikes in the COVID cases, I really, totally understand and I think that it’s actually needed in the stores,” said Johnson. “It’s a big store, not a small Walmart store, so them taking the time to sanitize the store, two days probably will take enough.”

Walmart requires “market, regional, and divisional” management-level employees who travel and “work in multiple facilities” to be vaccinated against COVID 19. The vaccination requirement does not apply to employees who work in stores, clubs, or warehouses.

Walmart Corporate Affairs has not said whether any employees at the Hernando store tested positive for COVID 19. Corporate affairs said that when the store reopens, it will continue conducting associate health assessments and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings.

