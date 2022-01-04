Advertise with Us
UTHSC opening drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

(Source: UTHSC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In an effort to increase testing capacity in Shelby County, a new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will open Wednesday on the campus of University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC).

The testing site will be at the Van Vleet Building. Cars will enter from Jefferson Avenue, turning right on North Dunlap.

No appointments are needed. The site will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Results will be sent via email or by text within 24 to 36 hours after the test.

LeMoyne-Owen College delaying in-person classes due to COVID-19 surge