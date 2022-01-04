UofM basketball place 2 on the weekly AAC scroll

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tigers host Tulsa Tuesday night with two players on the weekly American Athletic Conference (AAC) scrolls.

Rookie Josh Minott earned AAC Freshman of the Week honors. It’s the first for his Tigers career. The 6′8″ forward with a big game off the bench against the Shockers led the University of Memphis (UofM) in scoring with 15 points. He averaged 11.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in two games while shooting almost 56 percent from the floor.

Guard Landers Nolley continues to play well for Memphis, making the AAC Honor Roll, averaging 15 points and 5 boards per game over the two-game period. He also had 8 assists and hit better than 45 percent of his 3-pointers.

The Tigers come home to host Tulsa Tuesday night at FedExForum.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.