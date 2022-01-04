Advertise with Us
Tennessee Titans player charged after altercation at Nashville Walgreen’s

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during an NFL football game against the...
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Seattle. The Titans won 33-30 in overtime. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)(Ben VanHouten | AP)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tennessee Titans player is facing a misdemeanor assault charge after an altercation over the weekend with an employee at a Nashville Walgreen’s.

Metro Nashville Police investigated the Sunday night incident involving Bud Dupree, a starting linebacker for the Titans.

According to WSMV, police cited Dupree after his attorney met with detectives Monday. Dupree joined his attorney for another meeting with detectives Tuesday.

According to the police citation, the Walgreen’s employee was in a verbal argument with a group of people around 8 p.m. The group left the store but returned with Dupree who police say grabbed the worker and his cellphone.

Earlier in the investigation, police said the worker was recording Dupree with his cellphone prior to the altercation. Police also said two workers were treated for cuts.

The altercation occurred just a few hours after the Titans’ 34-3 win over Miami. The team issued a statement Monday, saying they were aware of the situation and gathering more information.

WSMV reports Dupree is due for booking on the misdemeanor assault citation in three weeks.

