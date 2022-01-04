Tennessee Titans player charged after altercation at Nashville Walgreen’s

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tennessee Titans player is facing a misdemeanor assault charge after an altercation over the weekend with an employee at a Nashville Walgreen’s.

Metro Nashville Police investigated the Sunday night incident involving Bud Dupree, a starting linebacker for the Titans.

According to WSMV, police cited Dupree after his attorney met with detectives Monday. Dupree joined his attorney for another meeting with detectives Tuesday.

According to the police citation, the Walgreen’s employee was in a verbal argument with a group of people around 8 p.m. The group left the store but returned with Dupree who police say grabbed the worker and his cellphone.

Earlier in the investigation, police said the worker was recording Dupree with his cellphone prior to the altercation. Police also said two workers were treated for cuts.

The altercation occurred just a few hours after the Titans’ 34-3 win over Miami. The team issued a statement Monday, saying they were aware of the situation and gathering more information.

WSMV reports Dupree is due for booking on the misdemeanor assault citation in three weeks.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.