Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tennessee appeals order blocking school mask mandate limits

The state filed a motion asking the judge to unblock the provisions during the appeal
Bans on school-wide mask mandates could happen, what does it mean for Knox Co?
Bans on school-wide mask mandates could happen, what does it mean for Knox Co?(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee officials are appealing a judge’s order that blocked the state’s new severe limits on when public schools can require masks during the COVID-19 pandemic and its ban against local officials making decisions about quarantines in schools.

The state filed its notice of appeal last week in U.S. District Court in Nashville. Judge Waverly Crenshaw blocked the education provisions of the sweeping new law last month while the court case proceeds, saying the law “offers no protection to students, let alone those that are disabled.”

The state filed a motion asking the judge to unblock the provisions during the appeal, arguing that the law provides sufficient accommodations under the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
3 children critically injured in 5-car crash at I-55 and Shelby Dr.
New restaurants coming to the Bluff City in 2022
New Year, Same Crime: Shelby County sees violent holiday weekend
Shelby County starts off new year with violent holiday weekend
Hernando Walmart temporarily closing for deep cleaning amid COVID-19 surge

Latest News

House fire
Man dies in hospital after North Memphis home catches on fire
Co-founders of Abraham House of God: Riyadh Elkhayyat and Maher Abuirshaid
Horn Lake ordered to approve mosque in federal anti-Muslim bias lawsuit
Snow accumulation in Covington, TN (Source: WMC Action News 5)
First Alert to snow & sleet in the Mid-South on Thursday
Mississippi legislative session
Mississippi’s legislative session to tackle everything from teacher pay raises to medical marijuana