Shorthanded Grizzlies win 5th straight; beats Nets in Brooklyn

Shorthanded Grizzlies win 5th straight; beats Nets in Brooklyn
Shorthanded Grizzlies win 5th straight; beats Nets in Brooklyn(Source: WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Talk about your ultimate test.

The Memphis Grizzlies, who tied for the best record in the month of December with a franchise-record 12 victories with an ever-shifting COVID lineup, traveled to the Brooklyn Nets with seven players out of the lineup due to health and safety protocols.

This one would be tough anyway with the Nets, featuring veteran NBA superstars Kevin Durant and James Harden. The Grizzlies counter with Western Conference Player of the Week Ja Morant.  Morant averaged more than 37 points during the three-game stretch. 

The Nets went right to work, using their perennial all-stars to try and stay with the Grizzlies. KD and the beard combine for 45 points as they hung with the Grizzlies for a half.  But this Grizzlies team is unlike any other we or the rest of the NBA has seen.  It is deep with plug-and-play players, like Jared Culver, who the Griz picked up as a cast off over the summer. He winds up with 12 points.

Tyus Jones got off the bench, confident beyond the arc, and dished dimes with 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. Several went to Brandon Clarke, who finished with 16-7 and 2.  

But the man again for Memphis again was Ja Morant.   You name it, he does it. From deep 3-pointers to hammering the rack, no matter who’s in his path. It was another all-star performance for Morant with 36 points, 6 rebounds, and 8 assists.

Griz won this one going away. The final score was 118-104.    The Grizzlies, now 10 games over .500 at 24-14, next stay on the road for a back-to-back at the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

