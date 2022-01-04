Shelby County Schools offers COVID-19 testing to employees, students
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools is chipping in to meet the demand for COVID-19 testing as cases increase day by day countywide.
Community members are waiting hours for a COVID-19 test but SCS says it has a way to help.
The district is offering free COVID-19 drive-thru testing this week at the Shelby County Board of Education.
Testing will be available for employees and students from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Poplar Healthcare is on site administering the tests.
