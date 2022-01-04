Shelby County Schools offers COVID-19 testing to employees, students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools is chipping in to meet the demand for COVID-19 testing as cases increase day by day countywide.

Community members are waiting hours for a COVID-19 test but SCS says it has a way to help.

The district is offering free COVID-19 drive-thru testing this week at the Shelby County Board of Education.

Testing will be available for employees and students from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Poplar Healthcare is on site administering the tests.

DO YOUR PART: Get tested! You have an important role to play in stopping the pandemic. By getting tested, you protect those you love and everyone around you. @SCSK12Unified is offering COVID-19 testing for employees and students this week at the Board of Education 9AM-3PM. pic.twitter.com/u0pL0usI6u — Dr. Joris M. Ray (@SCSSuptRay) January 4, 2022

