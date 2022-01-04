Advertise with Us
Shelby County Schools offers COVID-19 testing to employees, students

Nurse administers a COVID-19 test. (Source: WMBF News)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools is chipping in to meet the demand for COVID-19 testing as cases increase day by day countywide.

Community members are waiting hours for a COVID-19 test but SCS says it has a way to help.

The district is offering free COVID-19 drive-thru testing this week at the Shelby County Board of Education.

Testing will be available for employees and students from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Poplar Healthcare is on site administering the tests.

