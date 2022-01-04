Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Police track down suspected identity thief through PayPal transactions

Torian Carwell charged with identity theft
Torian Carwell charged with identity theft(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is accused of stealing $9,000 worth of items from a vehicle on New Year’s Eve and is facing identity theft charges.

An affidavit says Torian Carwell allegedly stole a Goyard backpack, Louis Vuitton backpack, $1,000 cash, an iPad, iPhone, wallet and a Smith & Wesson M&P from a Tesla parked at Starbucks on Poplar Avenue.

The victim was inside the coffee shop when the theft happened and came back to find all the items were gone, according to police.

The affidavit says the victim told investigators that the suspect had access to his PayPal account through the stolen phone. Investigators found a transfer of $560 and another of $200 was made to Carwell.

Additional charges included an Uber and food deliveries to what was later confirmed as Carwell’s home address.

Carwell was tracked down and charged with theft of property and 10 counts of identity theft.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
3 children critically injured in 5-car crash at I-55 and Shelby Dr.
New restaurants coming to the Bluff City in 2022
$40K in Nike shoes stolen from Memphis retail store
$40K in Nike shoes stolen from Memphis retail store
New Year, Same Crime: Shelby County sees violent holiday weekend
Shelby County starts off new year with violent holiday weekend

Latest News

Nurse administers a COVID-19 test. (Source: WMBF News)
Shelby County offers COVID-19 testing to employees, students
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during an NFL football game against the...
Tennessee Titans player charged after altercation at Nashville Walgreen’s
Tom Lee Park renderings
Big plans in store for the new and improved Tom Lee Park
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Dec. 4
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise with cases in Shelby County