Police track down suspected identity thief through PayPal transactions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is accused of stealing $9,000 worth of items from a vehicle on New Year’s Eve and is facing identity theft charges.

An affidavit says Torian Carwell allegedly stole a Goyard backpack, Louis Vuitton backpack, $1,000 cash, an iPad, iPhone, wallet and a Smith & Wesson M&P from a Tesla parked at Starbucks on Poplar Avenue.

The victim was inside the coffee shop when the theft happened and came back to find all the items were gone, according to police.

The affidavit says the victim told investigators that the suspect had access to his PayPal account through the stolen phone. Investigators found a transfer of $560 and another of $200 was made to Carwell.

Additional charges included an Uber and food deliveries to what was later confirmed as Carwell’s home address.

Carwell was tracked down and charged with theft of property and 10 counts of identity theft.

