Passengers stranded in Memphis after canceled, delayed flights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds are stranded in Memphis after trying to catch flights home following holiday visits to the Bluff City.

Early Tuesday, one viewer called Action News 5′s newsroom, saying they had been trying to leave since Monday but their Delta flight was canceled more than once. The next would not take off until Thursday.

Delta’s latest advisories cite winter weather as the reason flights have been impacted.

American Airlines also canceled several departing flights Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson with the airline stated:

“Severe winter weather has had an impact on our operation this past week, accounting for a significant number of cancellations. The number of COVID-related sick calls is consistent with what we have seen over the past few days. We apologize to our customers whose travel plans have been affected, and want to thank our team who have worked tirelessly to help us care for our customers.”

The airline allows passengers to rebook on alternate flights or request a refund.

Passengers in airports across the country are experiencing the same delays and cancelations. In Nashville, one traveler flying Southwest was out of luck thanks to the weather.

”We can’t go home. There’s no vouchers. There’s probably hardly any Ubers and then what happened, people started re-booking their flights on their own and so there’s no available flights on Southwest,” said passenger Jerrie Reid.

