North Mississippi hospitals reaching bed capacity amid COVID-19 surge

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Hospitalization numbers are a major concern during this current COVID-19 surge. It’s the statistic every public health official across the country is paying particularly close attention to.

While hospitalization numbers only provide a snapshot of an ever-evolving statistic, it does offer a glimpse into the stability of our healthcare system.

Monday morning, Methodist Le Bonheur reported over 200 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized across its entire healthcare system, leaving them with just two available ICU beds systemwide.

The pinch can also be felt in its Olive Branch location.

“So very, very challenging. So, our patient volumes are extremely high,” said Chief Nursing Officer Annelise Jensen who has worked at the Methodist Olive Branch location since it opened in 2013.

She says COVID has made this year particularly bad.

“We’re having to hold patients that need admission, that need an inpatient bed in our emergency rooms, and so that’s led to extended wait times at all of our emergency rooms,” said Jensen.

The Mississippi Department of Health reported that the hospital had no available beds Sunday. Twenty-two of the hospital’s 32 beds were being occupied by confirmed COVID-positive patients.

It’s a similar situation at Baptist Desoto in Southaven.

“We still want to promote vaccinations because the vast majority of the people being admitted into the hospital here are unvaccinated,” said Baptist DeSoto’s chief medical officer, Dr. H.F. Mason.

Mason says the high volume of patients is wearing on his staff, including many who are home sick with the virus themselves.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, the Southaven hospital was caring for 72 admitted COVID-positive patients.

Across the state of Mississippi, there are more than 17,000 new COVID cases reported Monday.

Health experts suspect the highly transmissible omicron variant is less severe, leading to most of those cases not landing in the hospital.

“Even though it’s not as potent a variant as the delta was, you take a huge number of people that are positive, and even if a very small percentage require hospitalization, that’s a lot of people when you’re talking about thousands of positives that are in the community,” said Jensen.

The Walmart in Hernando temporarily closed its doors for cleaning and restocking due to the rising COVID cases in the community.

Jensen says she’s concerned about students returning to schools with no mask mandates and what that will mean for the continued spread of the virus.

“We still have in-restaurant dining, bars open, everyone is going full throttle to some degree and this variant of omicron is extremely contagious,” said Jensen.

Jensen and Mason are also making a plea for people to not go to the emergency room at this time if they are looking for a COVID test. They simply do not have the capacity at this time.

If you have mild or moderate symptoms and are struggling to find a test, they suggest staying at home and isolating.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

