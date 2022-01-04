Memphis Tiger football officially names new defense coordinator

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers have a new defensive coordinator in Matt Barnes of Ohio State.

Barnes was the interim defensive coordinator for the Rose Bowl Champion Buckeyes for their last 11 games.

Over that stretch, the Buckeyes’ defense allowed just 20.3 points per game after surrendering 33 per game in the first two contests of the year. He spent three years at Ohio State, first as special teams coordinator, then as secondary coach. Tigers Head Coach Ryan Silverfield calls Barnes, “one of the brightest young defensive minds in college football.”

During his three seasons in Columbus, Barnes helped the Buckeyes post an overall record of 31-4 and a winning percentage of .882 – the third-best mark in the nation.

