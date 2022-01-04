Advertise with Us
Memphis state lawmaker wants to crack down on reckless driving

Memphis police warn about illegal street racing
By Brandon Richard
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reckless driving and illegal street racing are growing problems in Memphis.

Memphis police say they have a plan to tackle the problem, but some say it doesn’t go far enough.

Reckless driving is something many Memphis drivers have encountered on the roadway. Some say it has gotten completely out of control.

“Every time I go to the grocery store, drive across town on I-40 or 240, it is a war zone,” said State Representative John Gillespie, R-Memphis.

Gillespie is introducing a bill to strengthen the penalties on reckless drivers.

Tuesday, Memphis police gave the city council an update on their efforts to tackle the problem.

“In 2021, we did see an increase of our enforcement due to the various tactics that we took on to deal with these incidents and complaints,” said Deputy Chief Paul Wright with Memphis Police Department.

The police department says in the last three years, it’s made over 2,200 arrests. The number of arrests increased 45 percent from 2019 to 2021.

Memphis City Councilman Worth Morgan questioned whether the Memphis Police Department’s policy to not pursue fleeing drivers, because it could be dangerous, has unintended consequences.

“The underlying basis for my question is the fear that the people that are fleeing are getting away with it. They’re learning this behavior is successful and they’re telling others,” said Morgan.

Gillespie pushed through a bill last year to increase penalties on illegal street racing, reclassifying it as a Class A misdemeanor.

He’s introducing another bill this year to strengthen penalties on reckless driving.

“What we left out of that equation was there’s still people that are not racing that are driving radically, going high rates of speeds, cutting people off and just overall, extremely dangerous behavioral on the roads,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie’s new bill would make aggravated reckless driving a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $2,500 and one year in jail.

“I’m hoping some people will pay attention to it and choose to take their reckless driving elsewhere,” said Gillespie.

Some council members say they also want to know how many of the people who’ve been arrested have actually been convicted.

They’re hoping the district attorney’s office will share those figures with them soon.

