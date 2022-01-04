Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis police searching for male suspect after woman dies in shooting

(WMBF/File)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a suspect after a woman died in a shooting Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Burnham. Memphis police say officers responded to the shooting at 3:57 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

The male suspect fled the scene in a black Ford Focus.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
Germantown now requiring masks in classrooms
Omicron leads to changes as students return from holiday break
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the Midsouth through 10pm.
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory in effect Sunday
New Year, Same Crime: Shelby County sees violent holiday weekend
Shelby County starts off new year with violent holiday weekend
3 children critically injured in 5-car crash at I-55 and Shelby Dr.

Latest News

New study sheds light on weight loss and its impact on COVID-19
New study sheds light on weight loss and its impact on COVID-19
North Mississippi hospitals reaching bed capacity amid COVID-19 surge
$40K in Nike shoes stolen from Memphis retail store
$40K in Nike shoes stolen from Memphis retail store
Students returning to school amid omicron surge in the Mid-South
Students returning to school amid omicron surge in the Mid-South