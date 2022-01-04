Memphis police searching for male suspect after woman dies in shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a suspect after a woman died in a shooting Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Burnham. Memphis police say officers responded to the shooting at 3:57 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

The male suspect fled the scene in a black Ford Focus.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

At 3:57pm, officers responded to a shooting at 2003 Burnham where they located a female shot. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. Suspect will be a black male that fled the scene in a black Ford Focus. This is a homicide investigation. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 3, 2022

