Memphis police searching for male suspect after woman dies in shooting
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a suspect after a woman died in a shooting Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Burnham. Memphis police say officers responded to the shooting at 3:57 p.m.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.
The male suspect fled the scene in a black Ford Focus.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
