Memphis City Council delays police residency vote

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis City Council is delaying a vote on whether to loosen police residency requirements.

The council is waiting to see if the state will step in and strip the city of its power to decide residency.

State Representative John Gillespie is among a group of Shelby County Republican state lawmakers introducing a bill to allow police officers in Tennessee to live where they choose.

They say it’s going to be one of their top priorities during the next legislative session, which starts next week.

Right now, Memphis requires officers to live within Shelby County. The council has debated whether to loosen that requirement for the last couple of years.

Gillespie says given the surge in violent crime, including a new homicide record Memphis set in 2021, it’s time for the state to step in.

“I believe that certain times, the state has the prerogative, especially when it comes to public safety to step in, in matters,” Gillespie said. “Right now, what’s happening in the city of Memphis is unacceptable. The people that I represent are mad. It’s unfair for them to feel unsafe.”

Monday, Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis came out in support of loosening police residency rules to help the city reach its goal of 2,500 officers on the force.

The city is hundreds of officers short of that goal.

The city council decided to hold off on moving forward with a proposed referendum to loosen residency rules.

They are waiting to see what state lawmakers do.

If the Republican bill passes the general assembly, it would no longer be necessary for the city council to act.

State senators Brian Kelsey, Paul Rose, and State Representative Mark White are joining Gillespie in an effort to push through the bill.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

