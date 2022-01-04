Lanes of I-40 Mississippi River bridge to close Wednesday for inspection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Part of the I-40 Hernando DeSoto bridge over the Mississippi River will close Wednesday for an inspection.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, crews will close the westbound outside lane from 7 a.m. to noon Wednesday, then close the eastbound outside lane from noon to 5 p.m.

ARDOT calls the inspection routine.

Crews will place signage and orange cones to control traffic.

Drivers can expect delays traveling through the work zones.

Last year, the I-40 bridge was shut down for months after crews found a major crack during an inspection. They later determined the crack was present for years before discovery.

