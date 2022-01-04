Advertise with Us
Hundreds of passengers stranded at Memphis International Airport due to canceled flights

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of passengers are stranded Tuesday morning after airlines at Memphis International Airport canceled flights overnight into the morning.

We got a call into the Action News 5 newsroom Monday night just after midnight that passengers trying to get home to Los Angeles after visiting family for the holidays could not check their luggage to go through TSA and board their flight.

This comes after three flights were canceled Monday morning and five more are canceled Tuesday morning.

But this isn’t just a problem in the Bluff City. Thousands of flights across the nation are being delayed and canceled leaving passengers stranded for days.

On Tuesday, Southwest canceled nearly 180 flights with dozens more delayed.

One reason those flights have been a no-go is because of a massive winter storm system.

At last check, more than 3,000 flights have already been delayed nationwide as of Tuesday morning. And more than 2,800 have been canceled.

Of course, parts of Tennessee experienced some snow over the weekend including here in Memphis that likely played a part in passengers getting stuck.

Unfortunately for folks in Nashville and other parts of the country flying southwest, weather delays and cancellations mean no help is offered.

”We can’t go home. There’s no vouchers,” said Jerrie Reid, Nashville Southwest passenger. “There’s probably hardly any Ubers and then what happened people started re-booking their flights on their own and so there’s no available flights on Southwest.”

As for the other airlines that have recently canceled flights, we’ve heard from passengers that they have been given some vouchers, but their flights may not be taking for a few days.

Reports show there have been 18,000 flights being canceled since Christmas Eve.

So it’s been a really frustrating start to the year for many folks who are trying to get home.

We’ll continue to keep you updated on cancellations at Memphis International.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

