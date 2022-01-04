Graceland plans year-long celebration to commemorate 45th anniversary of Elvis’ passing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 45th anniversary of the death of the “King of Rock N’ Roll” is coming up this year and Graceland has a year of festivities, events and giveaways planned to commemorate it.

The first of the ELVIS 45 events will kick off this week to mark Elvis Presley’s birthday. His birthday celebration will be from Jan. 6-9 and will include events like the Elvis Birthday Bash an afternoon screening and sing-along with the film “Viva Las Vegas, a gospel dinner with Elvis gospel music by Terry Blackwood and The Imperials, a birthday proclamation ceremony and a concert.

For a complete day-by-day schedule and to purchase tickets for the King’s birthday celebration, visit Graceland.com/elvis-birthday.

Graceland will also be commemorating the day Elvis passed away.

Throughout the year several events are planned to allow all of his fans to celebrate his life and legacy.

Visit Graceland.com/Elvis45 for all things ELVIS 45.

