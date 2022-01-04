First Alert to snow Thursday and another shot of cold air

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry and cold this morning with temperatures in the 20s. With sunshine and a south wind, temperatures will be a few degrees higher than yesterday. Highs will be in the upper 40s this afternoon. It will be partly cloudy tonight with low temperatures in the upper 30s.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 49 degrees. Winds: South 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 38 degrees. Winds: South 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s. Our next weather system will arrive overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. There will be a wintry mix of rain, snow and sleet in the morning and afternoon, but it will be gone before sunset. There could be some snow accumulation in some areas north of I-40, including Dyer County. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s on Thursday afternoon. Low temperatures will drop to the teens and lower 20s on Thursday night. Highs will stay in the 30s on Friday.

NEXT WEEKEND: It will be warmer for the weekend, but there will be a chance for scattered showers on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the 50s Saturday and around 60 on Sunday. We will see temperatures slide back down at the start of next week.

