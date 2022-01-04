Advertise with Us
First Alert to snow & sleet in the Mid-South on Thursday

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A low pressure system and cold front will provide the ingredients needed for winter precipitation on Thursday. This could bring a wintry mess of rain, sleet and snow with plentiful moisture and cold air.

A low pressure system and cold front will push moisture and cold air into the Mid-South today.
TIMING: There will be a mix of snow, sleet and rain on Thursday morning with most of the winter precipitation north of I-40. Areas south of I-40 will initially have temperatures above freezing, so we will mostly see rain in those spots. However, temperatures will drop below freezing by noon and there will be snow across much of the Mid-South. Snow will end by 5 pm, but black ice and dangerous road conditions will persist on Friday.

Snow will be possible on Thursday morning and afternoon.
AMOUNTS: Snowfall totals will range from a dusting to over an inch. If some heavy snow bands set up, there could be some areas north of I-40 that exceed 2 inches of snow. The highest snowfall totals will be in west Tennessee and eastern Arkansas will cold air will arrive first.

HOW TO PREPARE: We recommend downloading our First Alert Weather App for the latest timing and totals because our forecast will become more refined over the next 24 hours.

