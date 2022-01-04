FedEx receives first all-electric zero-tailpipe emissions delivery vehicles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx has reached a milestone in its goal to electrify last-mile deliveries.

The Memphis-based shipping company has received its first five electric light commercial vehicles from Bright Drop.

These vehicles are powered by Ultium batteries with an estimated range of up to 250 miles on a full charge. FedEx is set to receive 500 of these vehicles in all, in an effort to take its global operations carbon neutral by 2040.

