Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Federal court gives Horn Lake 2 weeks to approve previously denied mosque plans

The City of Horn Lake has been ordered by the U.S. District Court of North Mississippi to...
The City of Horn Lake has been ordered by the U.S. District Court of North Mississippi to approve the previously rejected proposal to build a mosque, the Abraham House of God.(WMC)
By Parker King
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - On Monday, The U.S. District Court of North Mississippi in Oxford issued an order to the city of Horn Lake to approve plans for a mosque to be built off the corner of Horn Lake Road and Church Road.

The mosque’s co-founders, Riyadh Elkhayyat and Maher Abuirshaid, have been trying to build the Abraham House of God since 2019, and now they’re near the finish line to breaking ground.

This decision came two months after filing the complaint in federal court.

You can read the November lawsuit below:

Joshua Tom, the legal director for the Mississippi ACLU branch, helped represent Elkhayyat and Abuirshaid and said this decision came quicker than usual for an order of this kind.

“Right after we filed the complaint, within a matter of hours, the court had entered an order, unprompted by either party, expressing his opinion that our clients had a very strong case,” Tom said.

Previous plan denials from Horn Lake leaders used traffic hazards and violations of noise ordinances, by using outdoor loudspeakers, as reasons not to move forward, but Tom and other attorneys showed the mosque plans.

They didn’t call for outdoor speakers, and the maximum capacity would be roughly 150 people with traffic mitigation methods.

The court found Horn Lake’s rationale for denying the plans “null and void.”

“The reason for the denial was anti-Muslim bias,” Tom said. “That site was zoned for a house of worship. Their site plan met or exceeded all of the requirements. And so, they had every right to build a mosque there, and that’s what they intend to do.”

Former Horn Lake Alderman Charlie Roberts stated for the record, shortly after one of the proposal rejections that, “We stepped over the line of violating not only discriminatory rights because they’re Muslims, and also their freedom of religion.”

In our attempts to reach out to city leadership, Mayor Allen Latimer issued no comment under the advice of the city attorney, and City Attorney Billy Campbell has not returned our request for comment.

Horn Lake now has 14 days to approve the plans and provide any further permits to accomplish the construction of Abraham House of God.

They’re also to pay Elkhayyat and Abuirshaid $25,000 for legal expenses.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
3 children critically injured in 5-car crash at I-55 and Shelby Dr.
$40K in Nike shoes stolen from Memphis retail store
$40K in Nike shoes stolen from Memphis retail store
New restaurants coming to the Bluff City in 2022

Latest News

Wilder Youth Development Center
Wilder Youth facility detainees attempt escape after fire, says DCS
Deadly officer-involved shooting reported at NC Aldi
Woman dies after hit by vehicle in Memphis
Dental records used to ID decomposed body found with bag around head
Doctors say emergency rooms are starting to see more patients. While the ER will see all the...
Emergency rooms starting to see more patients as COVID-19 cases rise