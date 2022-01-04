Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Dental records used to ID decomposed body found with bag around head

(WRDW)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Investigators have identified a man found dead late last year in a tent with a bag and rope tied around his head.

In early November, investigators with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office were called to a wooded area on Highway 72 where the body was found.

Marshall County Coroner James Anderson said the body was badly decomposed with a plastic bag and a rope around his head and his hands tied behind his back.

At the time, the coroner said it wasn’t clear how long the man had been there.

On Tuesday, Major Kelly McMillen with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office told Action News 5 they used dental records to identify the man as 61-year-old Kenneth Hadden of Byhalia.

McMillen says evidence from Hadden’s truck -- found in Memphis in October -- led investigators to a possible suspect who is currently in custody in Florida on federal charges. They plan to travel to Florida this week for an interview.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
3 children critically injured in 5-car crash at I-55 and Shelby Dr.
$40K in Nike shoes stolen from Memphis retail store
$40K in Nike shoes stolen from Memphis retail store
New restaurants coming to the Bluff City in 2022

Latest News

Wilder Youth Development Center
Wilder Youth facility detainees attempt escape after fire, says DCS
Deadly officer-involved shooting reported at NC Aldi
Woman dies after hit by vehicle in Memphis
The City of Horn Lake has been ordered by the U.S. District Court of North Mississippi to...
Federal court gives Horn Lake 2 weeks to approve previously denied mosque plans
Doctors say emergency rooms are starting to see more patients. While the ER will see all the...
Emergency rooms starting to see more patients as COVID-19 cases rise