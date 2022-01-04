Advertise with Us
Deadly Memphis house fire ruled accidental

Deadly Memphis house fire ruled accidental
(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A deadly house fire in Memphis has been ruled accidental.

The fire started at around 3:30 a.m. at a home on Range Line Road.

Investigators say the victim was taken to a hospital but did not survive his injuries. A woman was treated on the scene for burns to her hands and is expected to be okay.

Fire officials say the fire started in an attached garage when electrical equipment malfunctioned in a vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

