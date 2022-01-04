Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

David Bowie’s extensive music catalog is sold to Warner

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The extensive catalog of David Bowie, stretching from the late 1960s to just before his death in 2016, has been sold to Warner Chappell Music.

More than 400 songs, among them “Space Oddity,” “Ziggy Stardust,” and “Let’s Dance” are included. Financial details of the sale were not released.

Warner Chapell is the music publishing wing of Warner Music Group Corp. Bowie died in January 2016 after battling cancer for 18 months.

As a performer, Bowie had unpredictable range of styles, melding European jadedness with American rhythms and his ever-changing personas and wardrobes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
3 children critically injured in 5-car crash at I-55 and Shelby Dr.
New restaurants coming to the Bluff City in 2022
New Year, Same Crime: Shelby County sees violent holiday weekend
Shelby County starts off new year with violent holiday weekend
Hernando Walmart temporarily closing for deep cleaning amid COVID-19 surge

Latest News

Hundreds of motorists have been stuck on I-95 for several hours overnight and into Tuesday.
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
The economy, though booming with increased consumer demand, still faces possible pitfalls.
Booming economy faces risks
Airline industry worries about 5G
Airline industry worries about 5G