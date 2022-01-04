COVID-19 hospitalizations rise with cases in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County COVID-19 cases are still on the rise. On Tuesday the health department reported another 2,613 cases with no additional deaths.

The county’s total case count is up to 175,814 and the death toll is at 2,698 and Shelby County’s active cases have climbed to over 21,500.

There are also another 551 pediatric cases in the county bringing the active pediatric case count to 4,155.

And with cases increasing, hospitalizations are also on the rise.

According to the Healthcare Resource Tracking System, acute care utilization is at 96% and the ICU utilization is at 92% -- both to be considered in the red zone.

RELATED | Doctors looking at hospitalizations instead of daily COVID numbers to gauge pandemic

Healthcare Resource Tracking System - Jan. 4 (SCHD)

In Shelby County, hospitalizations are reported weekly through the health department, though some hospitals report them daily. Last week, more than 300 people were hospitalized countywide.

The Tennessee Department of Health says about 1,700 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tennessee.

For more COVID-19 data in Shelby County, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

