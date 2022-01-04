Continued cold and another chance of light snow on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will slowly give way to sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. Winds will become south at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 38 degrees. Winds: South 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s. Our next weather system will arrive overnight Wednesday with a chance of wintry mix or snow with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

THURSDAY MORNING WINTRY MIX OR SNOW: There will be a wintry mix of rain, snow and sleet in the morning, tapering off in the afternoon. There could be some snow accumulation in some areas north of I-40, including Dyer County. Temperatures will hold in the upper 20s and lower 30s on Thursday afternoon. Low temperatures will drop to the teens and lower 20s on Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and frigid with highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper 20s to around 30.

WEEKEND: It will be mainly dry during the day Saturday, but there will be a chance of rain by Saturday evening into Sunday. Highs will be in the 50s Saturday and around 60 on Sunday. We will see temperatures slide back down at the start of next week.

