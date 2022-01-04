Bottom Line: What to buy in January

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - The holidays are now over so you, and your bank account, might want a break from all the shopping. But with new year’s resolutions still in play, hopefully, Consumer Reports reveals the best products to buy this month that will help you reach your goals, and won’t hurt your wallet.

New Year, new goals -- so you might be on the lookout for products that can help you start the new year right.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when to shop for them. Here are the top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

“There may not be a ton of big sales this month but you can still find great value on great products,” said Samantha Gordon, Consumer Reports Shopping Editor. “Things like ellipticals and treadmills if you want to start a home gym -- they can run upwards of $4,000 but there are some great options out there that are way, way less.”

This Horizon 7.0 AT Treadmill is a Consumer Reports ‘Best Buy’ and is $999 at Horizon Fitness.

CR says high-end ellipticals cost upwards of 2,500-dollars, but you can get a good machine for less than half that price.

The Schwinn 470 Elliptical is $999 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.

And with your new year’s resolutions, why not get a fitness tracker that can help you reach your goals?

“If you’re thinking about buying a fitness tracker to help your New Year’s resolutions, there are plenty of options out there to suit every need and every budget,” said Gordon. “Some have fancy features like heart rate monitors and sleep tracking, where others are much more simple and bare-bones and will count your steps and give you just the right amount of data.”

The Garmin Forerunner 35 Fitness tracker is another CR ‘Best Buy’ for $120 at Walmart. This fitness tracker aces most of CR’s tests and has a claimed battery life of 9 days.

Next, whether you’re buying a new TV or you want to make the one you have sound better, soundbars offer a great upgrade.

CR found the Sonos Beam Soundbar on sale for $350 at Best Buy. CR says Sonos products rarely go on sale and this is $30 better than the Black Friday sale price.

Have a happy and healthy New Year!

And don’t forget about those gift cards you may have received for the holidays. It’s always a good idea to put them to use before you forget about them, or they expire.

