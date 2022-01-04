Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Monday, 03 Jan

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Mid-South Hero: Pastor Dianne Young

The Mid-South is filled with heroes and we want to celebrate and honor their hard work and dedication to improving our city. This month’s winner overcame obstacles as she strove to make her community a safe place by creating a refuge for those in need.

Click here to nominate someone to be a Mid-South Hero.

Pedicures That Go Beyond Beauty

Prepared to pamper from head to toe! Why inspire beauty therapy says the secret to feeling good can be found in your feet!

Inspire Beauty Therapy | 3090 Poplar Ave. STE 18, inside Chickasaw Oaks Village | (901) 359-5816 | inspirebodytherapy.com

Sports Nutrition, Redefined

Redefining sports nutrition! How an entrepreneur was able to elevate his brand!

Bluff City Vibes: Nick Black performing “Grenadine”

Bluff City Vibes spotlighting Memphis musician, Nick Black, who shares what it’s like to stand on the shoulders of giants when he performs abroad and “The Word” that brought his band together.

Click here for his new album Twitch #1

Handcrafting Leather Goods

Handcrafted with care -- how this family got their start producing fine leather goods.

Road Trip: Birmingham, Al pt. 1

Time for a road trip to northern Alabama where BBQ sauce looks a little different.

Road Trip: Birmingham, Al pt. 2

The adventure continues — we’re back on the road in Birmingham, Alabama!

Closing the Digital Divide

What’s being done to create more access to internet across the globe.

Joe Costello | CEO of Kwikbit | kwikbit.com

