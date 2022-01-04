Big plans in store for the new and improved Tom Lee Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tom Lee Park is looking forward to creating a new public space for Memphians to enjoy downtown.

The park is set to feature four zones including the Civic Gateway, Active Core, Community Batture and Habitat Terraces.

The Civic Gateway is the park entrance and access point from Vance Avenue. It will lead to Gateway Plaza and have a large water feature and stone seating with lots of trees.

The Active Core will be a play space for all ages with outdoor exercise equipment at River Fit. There will be a civic canopy that will be the hosting area for music, sports and events.

The Community Batture is a quieter part of the park that will work for smaller outdoor gatherings. It will have community tables, hammock groves and other places to relax.

And the Habitat Terraces will feature lots of plants and wildlife along with sensory gardens.

The new and improved Tom Lee Park is expected to be open in 2023.

