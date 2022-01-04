Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Big plans in store for the new and improved Tom Lee Park

Tom Lee Park renderings
Tom Lee Park renderings(Memphis River Parks Partnership)
By Action News 5 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tom Lee Park is looking forward to creating a new public space for Memphians to enjoy downtown.

The park is set to feature four zones including the Civic Gateway, Active Core, Community Batture and Habitat Terraces.

The Civic Gateway is the park entrance and access point from Vance Avenue. It will lead to Gateway Plaza and have a large water feature and stone seating with lots of trees.

The Active Core will be a play space for all ages with outdoor exercise equipment at River Fit. There will be a civic canopy that will be the hosting area for music, sports and events.

The Community Batture is a quieter part of the park that will work for smaller outdoor gatherings. It will have community tables, hammock groves and other places to relax.

And the Habitat Terraces will feature lots of plants and wildlife along with sensory gardens.

The new and improved Tom Lee Park is expected to be open in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
3 children critically injured in 5-car crash at I-55 and Shelby Dr.
New restaurants coming to the Bluff City in 2022
$40K in Nike shoes stolen from Memphis retail store
$40K in Nike shoes stolen from Memphis retail store
New Year, Same Crime: Shelby County sees violent holiday weekend
Shelby County starts off new year with violent holiday weekend

Latest News

Graceland plans year-long celebration to commemorate 45th anniversary of Elvis’ passing
House fire
Man dies in hospital after North Memphis home catches on fire
Warming center opens in Memphis as cold temperatures move into the Mid-South
New restaurants coming to the Bluff City in 2022