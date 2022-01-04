1 person in the hospital after Memphis home catches on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is in the hospital after a house went up in flames in North Memphis Tuesday morning.

Memphis Fire Department says the victim is in critical condition. Another person was treated at the scene for burns.

The fire broke out at a home in Range Line Road around 3:30 a.m. but the flames are now under control.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more information.

