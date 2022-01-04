Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

1 person in the hospital after Memphis home catches on fire

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is in the hospital after a house went up in flames in North Memphis Tuesday morning.

Memphis Fire Department says the victim is in critical condition. Another person was treated at the scene for burns.

The fire broke out at a home in Range Line Road around 3:30 a.m. but the flames are now under control.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more information.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
3 children critically injured in 5-car crash at I-55 and Shelby Dr.
New restaurants coming to the Bluff City in 2022
New Year, Same Crime: Shelby County sees violent holiday weekend
Shelby County starts off new year with violent holiday weekend
Hernando Walmart temporarily closing for deep cleaning amid COVID-19 surge

Latest News

Mississippi legislative session
Mississippi’s legislative session to tackle everything from teacher pay raises to medical marijuana
LeMoyne-Owen College delaying in-person classes due to COVID-19 surge
Hundreds of passengers stranded at Memphis International Airport due to canceled flights
Memphis police searching for male suspect after woman dies in shooting