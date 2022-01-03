Shelby County starts off new year with violent holiday weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New year, same crime. Several areas in Shelby County saw a violent holiday weekend, including Memphis.

Seven people were shot, some of them children, three of whom died.

There were seven people in six different shootings over the last 48 hours, starting late Friday night to now.

Some have suspects detained, others none at all, and all incidents are currently under investigation.

It started Friday night at Castle Heights Cove, where a male victim was located with gunshot wounds. He was exported to LeBonheur and dying only several hours later.

Later New Year’s Eve night, across town on Vernon Avenue, a 2-year-old girl was shot, taken to LeBonheur in critical condition.

Neighbors who did not want to go on camera said it happened just before midnight, one neighbor telling us the mother came outside the home screaming ‘my baby has been shot.’

There is currently no suspect information or update on the child’s condition.

Early New Year’s Day in Cordova deputies arrived at the apparent shooting of a burglar on Archstone Drive.

A man who was later identified as 25 year old Joshua Prescott was found dead near the scene of the shooting.

Saturday afternoon, two people, a man and a woman, were found shot at the 3100 block of South Perkins.

One man was detained on the scene, and the two victims were taken to the hospital.

Less than an hour later, in Cordova, sheriff’s deputies responded to what would later be upgraded to a shooting call.

Memphis resident, Alexis Cobb, would be pronounced dead in route to the hospital by private vehicle.

Her boyfriend, 23-year-old Bryndon Smith was taken into custody and has been charged with first-degree murder.

Finally, Saturday night, Memphis Police responded to the Quality Inn off Old Austin Peay.

There, they located a female with a gunshot wound, and she was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information on any of these cases is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.