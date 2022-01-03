New Tennessee law aims to reduce recidivism

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A law that officially went into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, is geared to help reduce the chances of people going back to prison and improve opportunities for successful reentry following incarceration.

Tennessee House Bill 0240 allows transition centers to partner with nonprofits that provide programs designed to reduce recidivism. The programs are aimed to give resources to the formerly incarcerated through education, workforce development, and more.

The bill also allows Tennessee community colleges and colleges of applied technology to contract with local governments to provide educational and workforce development programs. Additionally, the bill authorizes the board of regents to contract with departments that oversee a county jail or workhouse to develop reentry programs.

“The saying ‘It takes a village to raise a child.’ Well it takes multiple organizations for one person to be successful,” said Stacey Brooks, the Regional Director of Persevere, the nonprofit that works with people who’ve been impacted by the justice system at some point in their life.

The organization provides software development classes, job placement services, and more. Brooks says laws like this are helpful because many things are needed for someone to be successful when reentering society and that includes employment opportunities.

“Without employment...housing, transportation all of that other is just not going to happen,” she said.

That’s why she says laws like this new one will be helpful, especially with partnerships between different groups like their collaboration with the Tennessee Department of Correction.

“We work together because they have a common goal and we have a common goal and that’s to ensure that our communities are safe and so together we’re able to do that,” she said. “Coming together as a whole. That’s what’s going to change our community. That’s what’s going to change the outcomes and that’s what’s going to reduce that recidivism.”

Brooks went on to say that they’re always looking for volunteers to go inside facilities to speak or teach and they’re also looking for mentors.

