New restaurants coming to the Bluff City in 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the new year comes a whole new host of restaurants and bars set to debut in the Bluff City.

There are eight new places to be on the lookout for in 2022.

The Commerical Appeal reports, this month Tonica, a Spanish-inspired bar and restaurant will open near Overton Park.

A new bar named Cameo will also welcome customers on Union Avenue.

Alcenia’s is set to open early this year on North Main Street featuring Southern soul food.

Memphis Whistle’s permanent home will open any day now.

In March, a new craft cocktail bar is coming to the Edge District called Inkwell.

Restaurant Iris will move to East Memphis, downtown Memphis will welcome Felicia Suzanne’s on South Main and, this fall, Bog and Barley will open on Poplar Avenue.

