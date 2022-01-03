Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

New restaurants coming to the Bluff City in 2022

(Image by Pexels from Pixabay)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the new year comes a whole new host of restaurants and bars set to debut in the Bluff City.

There are eight new places to be on the lookout for in 2022.

The Commerical Appeal reports, this month Tonica, a Spanish-inspired bar and restaurant will open near Overton Park.

A new bar named Cameo will also welcome customers on Union Avenue.

Alcenia’s is set to open early this year on North Main Street featuring Southern soul food.

Memphis Whistle’s permanent home will open any day now.

In March, a new craft cocktail bar is coming to the Edge District called Inkwell.

Restaurant Iris will move to East Memphis, downtown Memphis will welcome Felicia Suzanne’s on South Main and, this fall, Bog and Barley will open on Poplar Avenue.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the Midsouth through 10pm.
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory in effect Sunday
Germantown now requiring masks in classrooms
Omicron leads to changes as students return from holiday break
Storm damage in the Bluff City
Strong winds bring down trees, damage homes in Memphis
SCHD COVID-19 data 1/2/22
Shelby County COVID-19 test positivity rate triples, sets record high for pandemic
Storm damage near Perkins and Mendenhall
Storm Damage: Trees, power lines down in Memphis

Latest News

Majority of West Memphis School District chose online learning
West Memphis schools closed Monday for inclement weather
Tennessee reducing recidivism
New Tennessee law aims to reduce recidivism
Collierville school board votes against mask requirement after holiday weekend
Tennessee reducing recidivism
New Tennessee law aims to reduce recidivism