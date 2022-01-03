New laws now in effect across Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several new laws are now in effect in Tennessee.

There were multiple laws that came out of 2021′s legislative session focused on schools. One of which deals with teachers disciplining students.

HB0016 allows teachers to request a student be removed from their classroom. After receiving a written request from a teacher, a school’s principal or designee can either send the student to another classroom, send the student to in-school suspension, send them to an alternative school, suspend the student, or have a conference with the student’s parents before they return to class.

Keith Williams, the executive director of Memphis-Shelby County Education Association, feels this law is necessary for teachers to effectively teach students.

“Teachers are evaluated based on performance. They’re evaluated based on students’ behavior. If those things are not in sync, they will not have good evaluations. So, it gives them a little more autonomy,” said Williams

Citizens can also expect to see a few changes in the next election. SB1315, also called the Tennessee Election Integrity Act, requires absentee ballots to be sent electronically to voters who qualify. The ballots must also include a watermark approved by the election coordinator. This will not apply to ballots authorized by state or federal law.

There is also a new law that will allow college athletes to profit off their name, image, or likeness. HB1351 states payment must be through a third party and institutions must conduct a financial literacy workshop for student-athletes.

