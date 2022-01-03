Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played December 27 through January 2.

It’s Morant’s first career Player of the Week Award.

Morant helped lead the Grizzlies to a 3-0 week with averages of 34.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.33 steals in 34 minutes in victories over the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and San Antonio Spurs. Morant scored at least 30 points in all three games.

Morant started all 25 of his appearances this season and is averaging 34.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.48 steals in 32,4 minutes while shooting 48.5 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range, and 77.7 percent from the free-throw line.

NBA Players of the Week for Week 11.



West: Ja Morant (@memgrizz)

East: DeMar DeRozan (@chicagobulls) pic.twitter.com/Zg0wp5als7 — NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2022

RT to salute @jamorant on being named @NBA Western Conference POTW 🥷



34.6 ppg / 6.7 rpg / 4.6 apg / 80% from deep / 3-0 record #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/hcDTmckInn — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 3, 2022

