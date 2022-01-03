Advertise with Us
Man charged after stealing car in Memphis with 2 young children inside
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is facing kidnapping charges after police say he stole a vehicle with two young children inside.

According to the affidavit, Antonio Partee stole the car while it was parked on Gascony Drive on New Year’s Eve.

The victim told police she left her two children inside the car while it was running. She claims she stepped away for five minutes and the car was gone.

After the car was reported stolen, it was involved in a crash near Winchester and Kirby. The young children were not harmed.

Partee was identified as the suspect and is now facing theft charges along with kidnapping.

