LeMoyne-Owen College delaying in-person classes due to COVID-19 surge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - LeMoyne-Owen College joins a growing list of schools across the region to take extra COVID-19 precautions amid the omicron surge.

The school announced Monday the delay of in-person classes following the Christmas break.

Classes will resume virtually starting Jan. 10 with in-person classes now scheduled for Jan. 24.

Students who live on campus can still move in starting Jan. 5 but they must make an appointment and present a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours for entrance.

Other safety protocols, including masking, social distancing and the daily symptom checker remain in place. For more information, visit www.loc.edu.

LeMoyne-Owen College is the latest college or university in the region to delay in-person classes. Last week, Rhodes College in Memphis and Vanderbuilt University and Tennessee State University in Nashville all made similar announcements. Vanderbuilt is delaying in-person classes until Jan. 17 and TSU until Jan. 24.

