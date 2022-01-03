Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

LeMoyne-Owen College delaying in-person classes due to COVID-19 surge

(WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - LeMoyne-Owen College joins a growing list of schools across the region to take extra COVID-19 precautions amid the omicron surge.

The school announced Monday the delay of in-person classes following the Christmas break.

Classes will resume virtually starting Jan. 10 with in-person classes now scheduled for Jan. 24.

Students who live on campus can still move in starting Jan. 5 but they must make an appointment and present a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours for entrance.

Other safety protocols, including masking, social distancing and the daily symptom checker remain in place. For more information, visit www.loc.edu.

LeMoyne-Owen College is the latest college or university in the region to delay in-person classes. Last week, Rhodes College in Memphis and Vanderbuilt University and Tennessee State University in Nashville all made similar announcements. Vanderbuilt is delaying in-person classes until Jan. 17 and TSU until Jan. 24.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the Midsouth through 10pm.
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory in effect Sunday
Germantown now requiring masks in classrooms
Omicron leads to changes as students return from holiday break
New Year, Same Crime: Shelby County sees violent holiday weekend
Shelby County starts off new year with violent holiday weekend
Storm damage in the Bluff City
Strong winds bring down trees, damage homes in Memphis
SCHD COVID-19 data 1/2/22
Shelby County COVID-19 test positivity rate triples, sets record high for pandemic

Latest News

3 children critically injured in 5-car crash at I-55 and Shelby Dr.
The Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act heads to the state general assembly.
Mississippi medical cannabis program heads to general assembly
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
A new year means new reporting from the Tennessee Department of Health. The department says it...
Doctors looking at hospitalizations instead of daily COVID numbers to gauge pandemic