Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Late Sen. Harry Reid to lie in state in US Capitol Rotunda

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The late Sen. Harry Reid, the Nevada Democrat who served as majority leader during a 30-year career in the Senate, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda next week.

The leaders of Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, said in a statement Sunday night that ceremonies honoring Reid at the Capitol will take place on Jan. 12.

Events will include a formal arrival and departure ceremony. Details were to be announced later. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was being limited to invited guests only.

“Few dedicated their life and career to working for and delivering for working families like Harry Reid, and it will be an honor to pay tribute to him in the Capitol next week,” Schumer said. Pelosi said it was her “solemn honor” to pay tribute to “a legendary leader, a great American and my dear friend.”

Reid, 82, died last Tuesday at his home in Henderson, Nevada, after battling pancreatic cancer. A memorial service was planned for Saturday in Las Vegas.

Beginning with his election to the U.S. House in 1982, Reid served in Congress longer than anyone in Nevada history. He retired from the Senate in 2016.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the Midsouth through 10pm.
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory in effect Sunday
Germantown now requiring masks in classrooms
Omicron leads to changes as students return from holiday break
Storm damage in the Bluff City
Strong winds bring down trees, damage homes in Memphis
SCHD COVID-19 data 1/2/22
Shelby County COVID-19 test positivity rate triples, sets record high for pandemic
Storm damage near Perkins and Mendenhall
Storm Damage: Trees, power lines down in Memphis

Latest News

Collierville school board votes against mask requirement after holiday weekend
A dealership sign is seen outside of Honda certified used car dealership in Schaumburg, Ill.,...
$29,000 for an average used car? Would-be buyers are aghast
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010. A documentary...
Betty White documentary coming to theaters Jan. 17
Despite the passing of the star on Friday, “Betty White: A Celebration” is still coming to...
Hollywood Minute: Betty White celebration to go on Jan. 17