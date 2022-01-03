Advertise with Us
Hernando Walmart temporarily closing for deep cleaning amid COVID-19 surge

(KLTV News)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Walmart is temporarily closing its Hernando location due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the Mid-South.

The store, located at 2600 Mcingvale Road, will close at 2 p.m. Monday and reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday. During the closure, the store will be sanitized and shelves will be restocked to prepare for the reopening.

Hundreds of thousands of cases have been reported in Mississippi, Tennessee and Arkansas within the last week.

Walmart says its following CDC guidance “which includes fully vaccinated employees wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.”

When the store reopens Walmart says it will continue employee health assessments and all unvaccinated associates will still be required to wear face coverings.

