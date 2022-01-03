Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Cold week ahead, more snow possible Thursday

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds are still lingering early this morning, but will gradually clear. we will have full sunshine this afternoon, but the cold air will remain in place with high temperatures only around 40 degrees. Low temperatures will drop to the lower to mid 20s under a clear sky tonight.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 40 degrees. Winds: Northwest 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 25 degrees. Winds: Northwest 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs near 50 and lows in the upper 30s. On Wednesday, skies will start partly cloudy and highs will climb into the low 50s. Our next weather system will arrive overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. There will be a wintry mix of rain, snow and sleet in the morning and afternoon, but it will be gone by sunset. There could be some snow accumulation in Dyer County. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Friday will be dry and cold with highs only in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEKEND: It will be warmer for the weekend, but there will be more clouds and chances for showers both days with highs in the low 50s.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the Midsouth through 10pm.
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory in effect Sunday
Germantown now requiring masks in classrooms
Omicron leads to changes as students return from holiday break
Storm damage in the Bluff City
Strong winds bring down trees, damage homes in Memphis
SCHD COVID-19 data 1/2/22
Shelby County COVID-19 test positivity rate triples, sets record high for pandemic
Storm damage near Perkins and Mendenhall
Storm Damage: Trees, power lines down in Memphis

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Morning Weather - 1/3
Cold temps the next few days followed by a midweek warmup
Clouds will gradually clear & frigid air will settle in tonight
Cold night tonight and tomorrow will be chilly with lots of sunshine
Sunday night Memphis weather - First Alert Meteorologist Sagay Galindo 1/2/22
Perseid Meteor Shower to light up sky in August: Here’s when to watch
Breakdown: Why January is a great month to look up