Cold week ahead, more snow possible Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds are still lingering early this morning, but will gradually clear. we will have full sunshine this afternoon, but the cold air will remain in place with high temperatures only around 40 degrees. Low temperatures will drop to the lower to mid 20s under a clear sky tonight.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 40 degrees. Winds: Northwest 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 25 degrees. Winds: Northwest 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs near 50 and lows in the upper 30s. On Wednesday, skies will start partly cloudy and highs will climb into the low 50s. Our next weather system will arrive overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. There will be a wintry mix of rain, snow and sleet in the morning and afternoon, but it will be gone by sunset. There could be some snow accumulation in Dyer County. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Friday will be dry and cold with highs only in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEKEND: It will be warmer for the weekend, but there will be more clouds and chances for showers both days with highs in the low 50s.

